Well, what do we have here?

Not long ago I reported on how the vaccine maker Moderna had in fact begun development of an mRNA vaccine against hantavirus already in 2024.

What is also interesting is how they had a patent on a particular sequence that happened to also be in the covid virus. And this particular sequence is actually what made it unique and very infectious to humans. They got this patent years before the outbreak of covid.

Now, guess what?

The WHO has just declared a global health emergency over the Ebola outbreak that has happened in Africa.

Now the mainstream media has gone into full panic mode over Ebola, and it seems like the previous fearmongering over hantavirus just disappeared almost overnight.

Guess what I found?

Turns out that just some months ago Moderna began development of a new mRNA vaccine against Ebola with $26.7 MILLION in funding from an organization called CEPI.

This together with Oxford University who is also creating an Ebola vaccine on the same platform as the AstraZeneca covid vaccine.

Guess who is a major backer of this CEPI organization?

Bill Gates of course.

So what is going on?

Oh, and AI will be used to help develop this new Ebola vaccine to trigger a strong immune response.

You probably won’t hear about this on the media, but I will give you all the details here in this latest article.

Unlike the mainstream media who gets millions in funding from Bill Gates, I don’t get anything…

That’s why your support as a paid subscriber is highly appreciated and allows me to continue bringing you important articles with news that is not widely reported, such as this one!