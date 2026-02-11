Many, many years ago I was one of the few to warn about the bombing crisis in Sweden.

Mainstream journalists and the left laughed at me and called me ”far-right” and claimed that I was just making things up.

But sadly, I was right as always.

Now the numbers are in for last year and it is not good. There was a whopping 189 bombing attacks in Sweden in 2025, up from 136 in 2024.

That is an increase of almost 40% in just one year.

This is a new record high number of attacks and completely unprecedented for a country that is not at war.

”It is extremely serious and above all there are a lot of children carrying out these explosions” said police chief Jan Hofvenstam.

This is shocking. Figures show that between January to November last year, 54 children aged under 15 were suspects in bombing cases.

And this is a massive increase. In fact, the number of children aged under 15 arrested for bombing attacks has increased by 5300% in the last 3 years.

What is even more shocking is that the number of bombing attacks the last 5 years in Sweden has now reached a staggering 750 attacks.

Imagine that. There has been 750 bombing attacks in Sweden in just 5 years. This is a disaster. Yet you barely hear anything about it on the news because it goes against the narrative.

Here is a list of the number of bombings per year in Sweden.

2025: 189

2024: 136

2023: 149

2022: 90

2021: 79

2020: 107

Just to put things into perspective for my American readers. The population in Sweden is only about 10.6 million people. And there has been 750 bombing attacks in Sweden the last 5 years.

The USA has around 32 times as many people as Sweden with a population of around 342 million people.

If the bombings that happened in Sweden had instead happened in the USA, how many would the equivalent be when considering per capita?

The answer may shock you. If the same thing happening in Sweden had happened in the USA, it would equal to over 24.000 bombing attacks over the last 5 years.

If this happened, I’m pretty sure that would be considered a national emergency.

Yet, this is what is happening in the once peaceful country of Sweden and nobody seems to want to report on it.

But I will report on it.

