Remember when people were called ”crazy conspiracy theorists” for talking about climate lockdowns?

Well, we essentially have that happening now in Sweden.

The Church of Sweden has decided to SHUT DOWN 7 churches from the middle ages in order to meet climate goals.

The churches will be shut in the winter months between October to May.

Being very old, these churches are of course poorly isolated and they are being heated with oil.

However, they have now decided not to fill up any more oil to heat the churches – This to meet the climate goals of the Church of Sweden to be fossil free by the year 2027.

So instead of keeping the churches open, they are shutting them down in the name of climate change.

Do you think that is what Jesus would have done?

The Church of Sweden is very progressive. For example, some years ago the encouraged clergy to use gender neutral language when talking about God, despite the Bible being very clear that God is masculine.

Now they are essentially engaging in climate lockdowns.

Seems to me that the woke climate cult religion is more important for them now than Christianity.

