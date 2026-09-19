The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Amy G's avatar
Amy G
2h

Why is this happening? Do they not truly understand what Shariah law is? What is wrong with the Swedish government? Is it to adhere to globalist policies? Will we soon start seeing hands cut off for stealing, honor killings, many witnesses needed if a woman reports a rape, severe morality police? Sweden seems lost. Sorrowful.

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