It has begun. The first self proclaimed ”independent sharia court” opened in Sweden, and this happened already last year.

This is an arbitration service that is offered by a private company where people can choose to have their civil disputes settled under sharia law instead of Swedish law.

And if both parties consent to the sharia law arbitration, the rulings issued by this ”sharia court” can be legally binding under Swedish arbitration laws.

People will need to pay a fee to use this firm and hearings will be private. The firm already has collaborations in both Stockholm and Malmö.

This means that awards issued under this sharia law can be enforced and sent to the Enforcement Authority in Sweden, just like a real court judgement.

The founder of this firm has a background in both the center-right Moderate party, before leaving for the former Communist party. However, he left this party and joined the Green party. But he was kicked out by them.

He was also in the foster home business, where his company focused on housing unaccompanied minors that arrived in Sweden.

Sweden paid his company around $5,400 per month (with today’s exchange rate) for every unaccompanied minor that they housed.

The fact that Sweden has now gotten the first self appointed sharia court, should act as a reminder how Sweden has been changing.

There are already many areas in Sweden where parallel societal structures have formed, areas where police say that there are systemic violations of religious freedom.

Furthermore, there are reports of self appointed ”morality police” that enforce strict rules on women and attempt to impose sharia like rules in certain areas of Sweden.

There has even been reports of these ”religious enforcers” patrolling the streets and attacking women that they deemed to have the ”wrong” clothes that did not follow their religion.

In other words, there is growing religious extremism in Sweden.

Police have also warned that in some areas, there is a ”local social order” that challenges the Swedish democratic social order and Swedish law.

It is clear that we are seeing parallel societies forming in Sweden that adheres to another law than Swedish law.

And now people can use an arbitration service to get legally binding sharia law rulings in Sweden.

This would have been unheard of in Sweden just some years ago.

Now it is happening.

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