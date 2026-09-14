The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Julinthecrown's avatar
Julinthecrown
2d

I am so sorry that this is happening in your country. You say, "... people with a non European background accounted for the large majority of those 200.000 that got granted citizenship within the last 4 years BY THE RIGHT WING GOVERNMENT. They now have full voting rights." [emphasis mine]

In America we call those RINO's - Republican In Name Only - and they have screwed up so many bills/acts/laws/preventing votes, etc. Thanks to Elon & X the grassroots - as well as other groups & individuals - conservatives were able to pass along which Rs were truly RINOs & were voted out in the next election. There are still a number to go but that was a big help.

Why DID the Right Wing Govt. grant citizenship + full voting rights?? Those are the ppl that need to be ejected from power.

This situation reminds be SO MUCH of our 2020 election. "Because of a delay by the postal service in delivering early voting, authorities could not count all the votes on election night." We saw this in many ways. If you could think of a way to steal an election, the Dems/Left did it that year.

So many, many things were janky about that election. I'm sure you're aware of some of them. I certainly hope some - or one - strong leader can bring your country out of this preventable crisis.

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Mona O’Connor's avatar
Mona O’Connor
1d

Postal voting Peter is RIFE for fraud.

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