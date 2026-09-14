The Swedish election has been really interesting and it has made one thing very clear.

Open borders prevented the right from winning the election.

And I will prove it with statistics.

And in one area with a very high population of people with a foreign background, the left got a whopping 97,6% of the votes. You read that correctly.

Here is my political analysis of the Swedish election.

First of all, we do not have the final result yet. Because of a delay by the postal service in delivering early voting, authorities could not count all the votes on election night.

But that doesn’t really matter. Because the election is EXTREMELY close. With around 95% of the votes counted right now, the left is at 49,6% and the right is at 49% with only around 30.000 vote difference between them. Keep this in mind.

Going forward, when I mention the left wing bloc, these are the parties that make up the left, just so you understand that the left bloc consists of far left parties.

The Social Democrats (Socialists).

The Left (until 1990 they were called the Left Party the Communists)

The Greens.

The Center party.

So what happened?

According to the exit poll made by Valu on Swedish state TV, 70% of voters with a non European background voted for the left. This is significant. Let me explain why.

The Swedish online newspaper Bulletin did some research and they estimate that around 13% of those eligible to vote in the 2026 election had a non European background. Allthough they did not use the exact same definition of non European background as the Valu exit poll, they are similar enough to give us a reasonable comparison.

Meaning that around 1.05 million people with a non European background could vote.

What does this mean, how many votes will this group of voters have given the left?

Firstly, we need to look at voter turnout. In the last election, in certain areas where almost all of the population have a non European foreign background, there was around 55% voter turnout. Among all foreign born voters (including with European background) the turnout was 67%.

This election, the left had a large campaign to mobilize voters from this group. The Social Democrats for example ran election campaign in Arabic to reach voters in this group so it is safe to assume that voter turnout would probably be higher than before.

Let us use very, very conservative numbers here and estimate that the voter turnout was around 55% for the group of voters with a non European background.

Combine this with the exit poll showing that 70% voted for the left.

This would mean that the left got around 400.000 votes from voters with a non European background.

Again, these 400.000 votes would be a very conservative number. It could well be more.

So if this estimate is correct, it would mean around 400.000 votes out of the around 3.2 million votes that the left got right now in this election comes from this group of voters.

Now consider that the left is currently leading by only around 30.000 votes, the picture becomes clear.

These votes for the left stopped the right from winning a clear victory in the election.

But here is the thing that makes it even more interesting.

The right wing bloc won the previous election in 2022. But since then Sweden has granted citizenship to around 200.000 people, with people from Syria, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Somalia being among the largest groups that got granted citizenship.

In other words, people with a non European background accounted for the large majority of those 200.000 that got granted citizenship within the last 4 years by the right wing government. They now have full voting rights.

If you do the math here, statistically it is highly likely that because the right wing government granted these citizenships, they lost the election, considering the very close margins.

If the right wing government had paused granting these citizenships, they would very likely have won the election.

Now let us take a look at a few areas in Sweden and how they voted.

What about Central Rinkeby, which is a suburb of Stockholm. The left here got 93,9% of the votes in this election district. Around 93% of the population here have a foreign background.

In Rosengård, which is a suburb of Malmö, the left won with 97,6% of the votes. In this election district, around 95% of the population have a foreign background.

And in Central Tensta, the left won with 94,7% of the votes. Again, around 94% of the population in this election district have a foreign background.

Just for a little comparison, 35.7% of the entire population of Sweden now has a foreign background. You can read more about that in my previous article here.

Now you know why the left has been a massive supporter of open borders.

It is a political strategy from the left to stay in power.

They keep the borders open and in return get many new voters.

The Swedish election results have made this clearer than ever before.

If Sweden did not have open borders, the right would have won this election.

I hope you appreciate my political analysis. You will not get this kind of political analysis from the mainstream media.

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