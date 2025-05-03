AI generated image.

We are finally seeing a reversal in the cashless agenda that has been ongoing for quite some time now.

As you might know, in Sweden, people have already gone so far that they have injected microchips in their bodies to use for cashless payments. Absolutely crazy.

People are now paying with microchips in their hand. Peter Imanuelsen · April 22, 2022 You find yourself at the self scan checkout, just finishing up your run to the grocery store. As you scan the last piece of fake soy meat, you proceed to pay. Instead of grabbing your wallet, you simply hold your hand over the machine and with a ”beep” you are done. Read full story

But now Norway has gone against the cashless agenda.

From the 1st of May, shops that refuse to accept physical cash as payment risk massive fines.

If shops refuse to accept cash, they can be fined up to 4% of their revenue or up to $2.4 million.

The reason for this is to ensure that everyone can pay even if they don’t feel comfortable with digital payments, and to ensure security and preparedness in case of special situations, as we just saw happen in Spain with massive blackouts.

What happens if all power goes away and nobody can buy things anymore? That’s a big problem.

But not only Norway is doing this.

Hungary has also gone against the cashless agenda.

The Hungarian parliament recently passed a constitutional amendment ensuring that paying with physical cash is a fundamental right.

So now the Hungarian constitution ensures that people can pay with cash and that they don’t turn into a cashless society. Good things are happening.

However, the EU has adopted new rules that will BAN anonymous cash payments over €10.000 which will take effect in 2027.

So if you have that amount of money in cash and you want to buy something for that price, the government steps in and tells you that you are not allowed.

Incredible. This could be the first step towards banning cash payments all together.

And then what? Will people have to pay with a mark on their forehead or something…?

Upgrade to a paid subscriber today to help support my independent journalism.

I’m constantly under attack by the mainstream media for bringing you the news stories that they are hiding from you.

Just recently, a major newspaper in Sweden called Expressen forced the boss at one of Sweden’s largest football clubs to resign because he had shared MY posts on social media.

The newspaper falsely called me all sorts of names and repeated documented lies that I was somehow “far-right”, which I am not. They even lied and made up things, claiming that I had said things I never said in order to smear me!

I refuse to be intimidated by the lies from the sleazy media.

So your moral and financial support is highly appreciated!

Share