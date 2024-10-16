Absolutely unbelievable.

Orwell’s 1984 has arrived. A man has now been convicted of thought crime.

Britain just convicted an army veteran for the crime of silently praying in his mind for 3 minutes while on a public pavement.

The man who has served in the military for 20 years was standing on the pavement when he was approached by police officer, questioning him about ”the nature of his prayer”.

He was praying for his unborn son that had been aborted – Again, keep in mind he did this completely quietly in his mind.

Police gave him a fine because he was praying silently in his mind near an abortion clinic, but again, keep in mind that this was on a public pavement.

The man has now been convicted in court and must pay $11,704 in legal costs to the prosecution.

The ADF legal group says that ”this is the first known conviction of a ”thoughtcrime” in modern British history”.

Just to put things in perspective. If the man had been praying or thinking in his mind about any other issue than abortion, he would not have been convicted.

His crime was literally praying and thinking in his mind about a certain topic that authorities had deemed he was not allowed to think.

People are being convicted for literal thought crime in Soviet Britain now.

Update on the lawfare attacks against me.

I have been harassed and threatened by religious cults after I dared to report on inappropriate behavior from false pastors and leaders.

I want to thank all paid subscribers for helping to support my lawyer costs to defend free speech. I have now engaged a lawyer on the case and I will update you further.

But I still need more funds, so if you would consider becoming a paid subscriber to help me and to defend free speech that would help me a lot and is greatly appreciated.

Paid subscribers also get access to bonus and exclusive articles as a thank you :)

I have also set up a fund on GiveSendGo where you can help support my lawyer costs with a one time donation if you have the means to do so.

Thank you so much everyone - Your support is vital!

https://givesendgo.com/petersweden