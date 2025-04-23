AI generated image.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get more crazy – It does get more crazy.

I have previously reported on how a company called Make Sunsets have been spraying TOXIC chemicals in the air in order to block out the sun.

But now Britain is about to do the same.

Within the next weeks the British government will be giving the green light to conduct experiments to dim sunlight to stop global warming they say.

They are considering field trials which include spraying particles into the atmosphere in order to block out the sun, and the government has set aside a whopping £50 million for this.

Other ideas they have include creating certain clouds to allow more heat to escape from earth.

Not long ago, geo-engineering of this sort was called a crazy conspiracy theory by the mainstream media.

Now they are actually doing it…

Who on earth thinks this will be a good idea? Blocking out the sun means that people will get less vitamin D. It means that crops will have a harder time to grow.

It’s difficult to imagine how anybody thought this was a good idea, nobody has any idea of the kind of side effects that this could cause.

The company Make Sunsets have already been doing this by spraying sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere. When this chemical is released, it turns into sulfuric acid clouds.

Yes, that is the same things that is in your car batteries. Literally putting battery acid in the air in the name of saving the climate. Amazing. You cannot make it up.

Thankfully, there have been efforts in the USA to ban geo-engineering. Good.

The government now literally wants to control the weather and block the sun and make it colder on earth.

Of course, these kind of things wouldn’t only affect Britain, but it could spread and affect other countries to.

How can this be allowed?

Shouldn’t this be considered as some form of biological terrorism?

Surely there has to be some kind of international organization to stop this from happening and polluting the skies for the rest of us!

