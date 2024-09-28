You literally cannot make this up.

A few years ago this would have been called a ”crazy conspiracy theory”. Yet here we are.

Denmark is introducing the world’s first carbon tax on agriculture, meaning that dairy farmers in the country will have to pay around €90 per cow annually because of the cow farts and burps.

It may sound comical, but this is serious stuff. Farmers are basically being taxed because their animals fart too much.

This of course will mean that food prices will go up even more. It’s almost like more Socialist government regulations make things more expensive…

The government coalition has agreed to implement this tax, but it still needs to be approved by parliament. The tax will of course begin in the year 2030.

But the carbon tax price will be increased as the years go on. By 2035, the carbon tax will be at a whopping €225 per cow annually.

Denmark has a goal of cutting 70% of their total emissions by the year 2030. Of course, this all goes back to the UN Agenda 2030.

And guess who has been funding the Agenda 2030? None other than Bill Gates. You can read all about it in my previous article here:

In other words, it doesn’t seem like Denmark has been listening to the massive farmers protests that took place all over Europe earlier this year.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers all across Europe protested against climate measures that is making life difficult for farmers.

Naturally, farmers aren’t happy about this tax., with Danish farmers complaining that this is a ”scary experiment”.

Without farmers, we won’t have any food.

This is what Climate Communism looks like.

Don’t forget the farmers!

I bring you the news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

Your moral and financial support is highly appreciated and allows me to keep on EXPOSING the narrative.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber on my Substack to help support my work – It helps me more than you can know!

As a paid subscriber you also get access to exclusive articles where I share my expert political analysis and give you in-depth research.

Leave a comment