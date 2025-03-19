This is unbelievable - I’m under attack.

The Norwegian police just tried to ILLEGALLY enter my house without any reason and without a court order while I was away travelling.

What they didn’t know is that I have cameras and documented all of their illegal behavior.

It is now becoming clear that the police have engaged in an harassment campaign against me and my family after I wrote an article that exposed how leaders in a religious cult was engaged in what many consider to be grooming of young girls.

Police had secretly warned me about this cult saying that there was ”powerful forces at play”.

I investigated the cult anyway and now I’m under attack.

This should be a national scandal – But of course the mainstream media is ignoring it. Now I need your help!

Here is the video.

Make sure to read the entire article to know everything that has happened to me.

EDIT: A sharp eyed reader pointed out that the police officer is using his wrist to open the door in order to avoid his fingerprints on the handle, making the situation even more sketchy.

So let me tell you everything that has happened.

It all began with me writing an article where I exposed how leaders in a religious cult had engaged in what many consider to be grooming behavior towards young girls.

The police had secretly warned me about the cult when they said there was ”powerful forces at play”.

I as a journalist had trustworthy sources tell me of bad things that were happening within the cult, and my investigations found many disturbing things going on there.

So I wrote about it anyway, despite police warning me, which was their way of essentially telling me not to write about it. You can read the entire article here:

Weird things were happening. The cults engaged in lawfare against me and my family. Seems like they did not like when I exposed what they were doing. My brother found that someone had placed bullets by his car. Police began ”randomly” stopping him in public many times for no reason at all.

And instead of investigating the cult, police knocked on my door. This was shortly after I had informed the cult that I was working on yet another article.

Police then BANNED me from contacting one of the cult leaders, meaning that I as a journalist was banned from asking journalistic questions – A direct attack on the free press and journalism.

Not only that, but police also interrogated me. They also interrogated my brother for no reason. I later found out that the police officer that interrogated me, was in fact VERY closely connected with the very same cult. Isn’t that interesting?

So first police warn me about the cult, then a police officer interrogates me who is very closely connected with the cult. WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?

And now just recently, the police tried to ILLEGALLY enter my house while I was away travelling. They had no reason to do this and they had no court order. In other words, it was illegal.

Thanks to your generous donations and support, I was able to challenge the ban in court. This was a case that I should clearly have won. But for some strange reason, the court upheld the ban, meaning that they essentially banned me from doing my job as a journalist.

I also appealed and the appeals court upheld the ban, claiming that my article ”wasn’t serious journalism”. This despite the fact that I follow all journalistic ethics, I have trustworthy sources and even made the people in the article anonymous, despite them being public and notable figures in society.

This is clearly political at this point.

Incredible. So now the Norwegian court has essentially banned me as an independent journalist from doing journalism and asking questions to public figures in a cult.

All the while the police are engaged in what clearly is a harassment campaign against me and my family because I dared to do what the mainstream media didn’t – To report on this cult.

I never thought this could happen in a ”democracy” in Europe. That a journalist is being harassed by authorities, these are the kind of things you might hear about in dictatorships. But now it is happening to me.

Somebody is very clearly trying to hide something here…

You know, Tommy Robinson in Britain talked about the grooming gangs. He has now been months in solitary confinement.

My lawyers are again on the case, and are reporting this illegal behavior from the police. Unfortunately they aren’t cheap and cost hundreds of dollars per hour, so it would help me a lot if you have the opportunity to help support my lawyer costs.

This is about standing up for what is right – To stand up for vulnerable young girls against men abusing their positions of power as leaders in a cult.

And I’m the one under attack right now for doing what is right.

If you can support my lawyer fees, that is much needed at this moment as I’m being harassed by the police for doing my job as a journalist.

https://givesendgo.com/petersweden

