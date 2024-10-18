I have some big updates on the harassment and lawfare attacks that I am facing because I dared to report on inappropriate behavior from pastors in a cult.

Norwegian media outlet Document interviewed me about it. I spoke with Espen Teigan, he has been the advisor to Sylvi Listhaug, the party leader of the conservative leaning FrP party in the country.

Make sure to watch my interview here. It is in Norwegian, but it has been automatically computer captioned and translated to English. So keep in mind that the translation to English isn’t always 100% accurate during the interview.

Here is also a link to the article published by Document. They are a respected media outlet in Norway.

In case you missed it, I have been under lawfare attack and me and my family have been harassed by cults.

Make sure to read this article as well to get updated on what is happening.

And if you want to support me, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to help support my lawyer costs.

Your support is highly appreciated and much needed at this time!

Or if you would like to support me with a one time donation, I have set up a lawyer fund on GiveSendGo!

https://givesendgo.com/petersweden