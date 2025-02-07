AI generated image.

From the 10th of February it would be wise to check the labels on the food you are eating as the EU now has approved mealworms to be used in food. Otherwise you might unknowingly be eating on some bread with added insect powder.

The European Union will now allow the use of up to 4% mealworm powder in food products such pasta and bread.

Remember when Klaus Scwhab’s World Economic Forum talked about wanting you to eat the bugs?

Well, now it is a reality.

This of course is tied into the whole climate agenda. Farmers have been punished all over the EU in the name of climate change. Cows are the enemy.

We have of course seen massive farmers protests against this, but it has gone largely unreported in the mainstream media.

But, we are being told that the insects will be very good for the environment. Eat the insects they say and the weather will become better.

”the consumption of insects therefore contributes positively to the environment and to health and livelihoods” it says on the EU website.

In Denmark they have for example come up with a new fart tax on cows, which of course will make meat more expensive. The solution? Eat cheap insect proteins like a peasant, all to save the environment of course!

But some countries are not happy with this.

Italy is taking their food and health very seriously and have already BANNED the use of insects in their pasta and pizza. They have also banned fake lab grown meat.

They are rejecting the Klaus Scwhab agenda.

I will not eat the bugs and I will be happy!

