AI generated image

I have some very big news for you today.

The WHO is now putting out a serious warning that its largest global laboratory network is on the brink of collapsing due to the USA recently pulling out of the organization.

Recently, I reported on how the USA was pulling out of the World Health Organization and how Matteo Salvini in Italy wanted to follow suit.

Now it seems to be having effect, as the WHO is struggling with funding.

The network led by the WHO is called Global Measles and and Rubella Laboratory Network, known as Gremlin, has some 760 labs all around the world. Why would they call it ”gremlin”? What a weird name…

Turns out the network got a whole lot of money from the USA to be able to operate and got around $8 million from tax payers in the USA every year.

So what do they do at this ”Gremlin” network?

Well, they focus on detecting measles and rubella, but they also work with ”pandemic preparedness” to detect things such as covid, monkeypox and bird flu.

”The network is at risk of collapse unless alternative funding is identified” said Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO.

After the USA pulled out of the WHO, they already came with warnings about an acute financial situation and that they have had to put a freeze on hiring.

It seems like there is a major roadblock for the WHO and their agenda now.

Did you know that Bill Gates was behind 88% of philanthropic donations to the WHO?

Bill Gates has also donated over $319 million to the mainstream media.

He owns both the WHO and the media, that is why you never hear anything negative about them on the news. This story I’m reporting on now is for some strange reason barely even reported on in the mainstream media.

I’m independent and cannot be bought. I will bring you the real news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

Please consider helping me in this mission by becoming a paid subscriber today – Your moral and financial support means a lot. Thank you!

Share