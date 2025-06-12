Dr. Robert Malone

Some very big news coming in from the USA right now.

Recently, the U.S Health Secretary RFK Jr. FIRED all 17 members on the panel of the CDC experts on vaccines.

Called the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), this committee issues official government guidance on vaccinations.

And now they are all fired.

But, RFK Jr. just announced some of the new replacements and there are some big names including Robert Malone who actually invented the mRNA technology.

However, for the last years he has been an outspoken critic of the covid fiasco.

Some years ago, I met and spoke with Robert at the pandemic conference in Stockholm. Despite being ignored by the mainstream media, the conference was a huge success.

And I have trust that he will do a good job in his new position.

Other people that have been named so far on the ACIP committee include Martin Kulldorf, Joseph R. Hibbeln, Retsef Levi, Cody Meissner, James Pagano, Vicky Pebsworth and Michael A. Ross.

”On Monday, I took a major step towards restoring public trust in vaccines by reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices…I’m now repopulating ACIP with the eight new members...They have each committed to demanding definitive safety and efficacy data before making any new vaccine recommendations” – RFK Jr. said in a statement.

This is huge.

