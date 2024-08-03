AI generated image.

What do you think when you hear about my home country of Sweden? 40 years ago, most people would have thought about it as one of the most peaceful countries on earth. And that was true.

But things have changed drastically. Decades of Socialist policies have destroyed Sweden.

Now we have some official statistics from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (BRÅ)

34% of women and 18% of men say that they either feel ”unsafe” or ”very unsafe” being outside in their own neighborhood in the evening.

Among women and girls aged 16 – 19 years old, a whopping 44% say that they don’t feel safe being outside in the evening.

Screenshot from bra.se

People have become increasingly worried about the development of crime in society. Notice that something happened around the year 2015.

Screenshot from bra.se

But is this justified?

Turns out that since 2015, there has been a massive increase where people have self reported being victims of a crime.

A whopping 4.7% of people report having been the victim of a sexual crime, up from 2% back in 2014. That is more than 100% increase!

Screenshot from bra.se

Let me tell you something shocking.

The last 9 years there has been a whopping 80.928 reported rapes in Sweden. We now have one of the highest number of rapes in the entire world.

I have been warning about this development for years, but I was ridiculed by the mainstream media and ”experts”.

The weird thing is, that many people still continue to vote for more Socialism despite these horrible statistics.

I can even remember self proclaimed feminist and Swedish singer Zara Larsson attacking me on social media many years ago while ignoring the rape crisis in Sweden. You can’t make it up.

You can read my in-depth article on the truth about the Swedish rape crisis from a few years ago here:

The thing is, Socialism has destroyed Sweden and the media refuse to acknowledge this. Instead people like me get called names.

I will continue to stand up for justice and speak out for the victims, because what is happening in Sweden is a tragedy.

