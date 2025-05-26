AI generated image.

Looks like more and more U.S states are now rejecting the Klaus Schwab agenda and have begun banning the sale of fake lab-grown meat.

This is excellent news for everyone who cares about food quality and health.

Last year, Florida and Alabama became the first states to ban the cultivation and sale of lab grown meat, with Governor Ron DeSantis saying ”Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals”.

And now the state of Montana has also BANNED the the manufacturing and sale of lab-grown meat.

Governor Greg Gianforte recently announced the ban, saying ”I am proud to defend our way of life and the hardworking Montana ranchers who produce the best beef in the world.”

1 in 6 people in the state are employed in agriculture or related sectors.

But that is not all!

The downfall of fake lab-grown meat continues as the state of Indiana also implemented a two year ban on sale and production of this fake meat.

And Governor Jim Pillen signed bill LB246, which banned not only the production and sale of lab-grown meat, but also the promotion and distribution of it in the state of Nebraska. Wow!

But there is more!

The state of Mississippi has also passed a law to BAN the manufacture, selling and distribution of lab-grown meat which will go into effect from 1 July 2025.

Meaning that 6 U.S states are now rejecting the Klaus Schwab agenda and BANNING fake lab-grown meat.

But it all began with Italy.

Because they became the first country in the world to ban fake lab-grown meat all the way back in 2023 which I wrote about here.

The Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida said that is is ”the first measure of this nature at an international level aimed at protecting health, our production, our environment and a way of life”.

We have been told by the ”experts” and the mainstream media that we have to eat this fake meat because it will somehow be good for the environment and make the weather better.

Let me be the first to tell you.

I will not eat the fake meat.

I will not eat the bugs.

I reject The Great Reset.

I will be happy.

