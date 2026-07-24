A 19 year old Swedish woman has been convicted in court after warning about a man who had been convicted of committing sexual offense against a 13 year old girl.

It was true that the man was convicted. What the woman said was true. Yet this woman has now been convicted of ”gross defamation” for speaking out. And the reasoning from the court will shock you.

This 19 year old woman was a friend of the 13 year old girl and had testified against the man in court. She had even helped the girl get away from the man.

However, she encountered the man again in 2025 during a leisure activity in which this man and others were involved in.

There was a private group chat with around 20 members linked to this leisure activity. So she decided to warn the others in the group chat about this man.

The man was also in the same group chat and he reported her for defamation.

And this is what she was convicted for. She warned about a convicted sex offender that had attacked a 13 year old girl.

It didn’t matter that it was true that the man was convicted. The court decided to convict the woman of ”of gross defamation” anyway.

Now she must pay around $3100 in compensation to the convicted man.

So essentially what happened here was this. A man committed sexual crimes against a 13 year old girl, and now he is earning money because others have warned about him. This just should not be able to happen. It is a scandal.

Here is the reasoning from the court for convicting the woman.

”It is noted that the message and its information were based on an event that took place approximately three years ago. The public interest in disclosing the information cannot therefore be considered to have been of significant weight, and the District Court assesses that it was not justifiable...to disclose the information. The fact that it was true is then of no relevance to the assessment.” the court writes in the verdict.

So the court admits that what she said was true. But the court claims that there wasn’t any public interest for the woman to warn others about what he had done because the conviction took place 3 years ago. Therefore the court claims it was not ”justifiable” for her to do warn others.

Absolutely unbelievable. How does the court even come up with something like this?

But there is more. The woman was 17 years old when she warned the others in the group chat, had she been 18 years old, she would have risked being sent up to 2 years in prison instead.

Imagine that. In Sweden, people can be sent to 2 years in prison for warning others about a man that was convicted of sexual crimes against a 13 year old child.

This news comes shortly after a man in his 40s was set free by the court after raping a 14 year old girl in a Stockholm park.

In that case, part of the reasoning from the court in setting the man free, was because the court claimed that the 14 year old girl could ”simply leave”. So the court victim blamed the girl and claimed she could have stopped the attack herself.

Absolutely unbelievable.

So we have now had two court cases recently that is completely shocking. These kind of rulings just should not be able to happen.

Yet it has happened in Sweden.

A woman was convicted and sentenced for warning about a man that was convicted of sexual crimes against a 13 year old.

Meanwhile a man in his 40s who raped a 14 year old girl was set free by the court because the court claimed she could ”simply leave” during the attack.

I’m lost for words.

This is not the Sweden that I remember.

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