The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Debra A Hall's avatar
Debra A Hall
4d

These World leaders and elites have sold their souls to Satan.

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VN
4d

She not only has the right but the duty to notify women of a sex offender. Do they register sex offenders in Sweden as they do in the US?

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