What I’m about to tell you has barely been covered in the international news.

The things happening in Sweden now is beyond belief. I’m simply lost for words at this court ruling.

A man in his 40s was just set FREE by the court after raping a 14 year old girl in a park.

You read that correctly. It is shocking. And the reasoning in the verdict from the court is also shocking.

Let me give you all the details.

The man who is from Romania raped the 14 year old girl in a park in Stockholm. The girl is diagnosed with both autism and ADHD.

The girl said that the attack felt ”like an eternity”.

After what happened to her, she immediately called the police crying for help. It is being reported that the girl now has difficulties sleeping after what happened to her.

The man was prosecuted in Stockholm District Court, with the prosecutor asking for 3 years prison ande deportation from Sweden for life.

But what did the court rule?

Not only did the court not deport the man, but he didn’t even get any prison. He was set free.

And here comes some shocking details from the court verdict.

”The course of events appears, in the opinion of the district court, to be such that the plaintiff had several opportunities to simply leave and/or interrupt what was happening”.

Read that again.

Part of the reasoning that the court set this man free was because they claimed the 14 year old girl could ”simply leave” when she was being raped by the man in his 40s.

So the court essentially said that this young girl could have stopped the attack herself and therefore they set the an free.

Again, I’m lost for words. This is victim blaming.

One more important thing. The girl is a child. A child cannot consent. Yet the court set the man free. This just should not be possible. This kind of verdict should not be able to happen.

Now, I need to explain a little how the Swedish court works. In this case it was a lay judge verdict.

In Sweden there is a lay judge system. So in this case, there was 1 professional judge and 3 lay judges. Lay judges are people that are nominated by political parties. This is supposed to bring public representation into the court room.

But what happened here was that the 3 lay judges decided to set the man free. And guess what? One of the lay judges is affiliated with the centre-right Moderate party that is currently in government.

The professional judge however issued a dissenting opinion and wanted the man convicted and sentence to 3 years in prison and deportation from Sweden for life.

”In my opinion, the plaintiff’s account is supported by the emergency call and the incident report...one can also hear that the plaintiff is crying” the professional judge wrote.

So the professional judge wanted to convict the man, but the 3 politically appointed lay judges decided to set the man free.

The prosecutor is not happy with the verdict and is appealing to the Svea Court of Appeal.

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