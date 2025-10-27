INSANE: You won't believe this court ruling from Sweden.
Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse, it just did.
A recent court ruling has shocked Sweden and the news of it has gone viral on the internet.
A 16 year old girl in Sweden was walking home from work as she had just finished her shift working at McDonalds.
That is when she was attacked by a stranger who grabbed the girl on the street, held her down, assaulted and raped her.
Now, the man has just been convicted in appeals court after first having been freed. The man is 19 years old and is from Eritrea.
The man AVOIDED deportation because the court ruled that the rape couldn’t be classified as a serious enough offence to warrant deportation from Sweden.
Why is that you may ask, how did the court come to such a conclusion?
”With consideration to the current act’s character and duration, the court finds that the crime is indeed serious but that it was not a particularly serious crime that would lead to a decision on deportation” said the Judge in the case.
”It was a short duration” the Judge noted.
In other words, the rape didn’t last ”long enough” for the court to rule that the man should be deported from Sweden. Instead, he got sentenced to a very lenient 3 years in prison.
”HE DESTROYED ME” said the girl that was raped.
Now, this isn’t the only insane court ruling that has come out of Sweden recently.
Some years ago, a man that was convicted of attempted rape got only 140 hours community service. What is going on???
Now, another case is also in court where a 26 year old man from Eritrea is accused of raping a female passenger in his taxi. The man arrived in Sweden in 2017 to join his parents that had already migrated to Sweden.
The prosecutor in this case is seeking both imprisonment and deportation.
However, the migration authorities in Sweden has stated that they are opposed to the man being deported from Sweden.
Why is that you may ask?
Because they claim he risks ”inhumane” treatment in his home country because he would have to do military service in Eritrea.
”He risks upon return to Eritrea being subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment” the authorities in Sweden claim.
This is madness. Why are the courts in Sweden so lenient on rape?
Sweden has very high number of rapes, in fact, between 2020 to 2024 there was a shocking 48.100 reported rapes in the country.
This means that almost 1% of the entire female population was the victim of rape in Sweden during the last 5 years alone. This is a disaster beyond comprehension.
You can read the truth about the Swedish rape crisis in my previous article here:
The mainstream media is not telling you the truth about what is happening in Sweden.
But I will.
I had a thought. Every daughter that was raped, fathers need to get together and fight for their girls. You need to be an Army of fighters. Let your government see they can't mess with you anymore. It's almost like the Sweden government is having war with their natives and not the enemy. Sweden citizens, stop being afraid, before it gets worse. Your girls can't live in fear all the time. Imagine what rape does to a girl. Rape stays locked in the girl's mind giving her no peace. Girls will have issues that will set them back and last forever. Some will choose suicide. I read a sad story about a 12-yr old girl who was forced to do oral sex. She committed suicide.
3 different members of my family sexually assaulted me before I was 17yo. The first was when I was 4yo! I've had trust issues my entire life. When I meet someone, I don't extend a friendly demeanor until I've known them for years. I cannot bear to be touched, even with a handshake, by people I don't know. It's difficult to make friends and if my husband hadn't been so insistent I was who he wanted to get to know and patient in the fact I wouldn't meet him alone for the first year we dated, I'd probably be a childless cat lady (well, no, I'm more of a dog person, but you get my point). When we were dating, we didn't even kiss for the first year and a half. I'm as shocked as you are we've been married for 31 years.
I told you that very private part of my life to tell you that the rape culture in Sweden is going to cause women long-term damage, even if Sweden suddenly starts deporting Muslims tomorrow by the thousands and sends every one of them back to their point of origin. Young women on the verge of sexual awakening deal with rape in two very different ways. They either withdraw from sex entirely or they throw themselves into multiple sex partners and constant seeking of more exciting sex to make them feel as if they're not broken or undesirable. Both are a response to hating yourself for "allowing yourself to be put in the situation where you were raped." Even knowing you did nothing wrong logically doesn't stop the self-loathing. It's not a logical thought process. It's an emotional one the woman has very little control over. It's damaging in ways I can't even begin to explain to you. If you haven't experienced it, you cannot imagine the sewage your mind becomes and the attacks your own thought processes wage against you. Whether you're awake or asleep doesn't matter. Your mind is a torture chamber you cannot escape and that's why so many women kill themselves. It's not the rape itself that drives you to suicide. It's the endless churning of your mind that takes you there. You cannot run from it, hide from it or "get through it."
Rededicating my life to Christ and seeing a rape counselor three times a week for 5 years didn't fix the issue, but it did make me strong enough to learn to live with it. I cannot stress enough that giving a rape victim platitudes will not help them and might actively throw them into a panic attack meltdown. Sit with them quietly. Let them dictate conversations if they want to talk and most importantly, Sweden must make the female population feel safe. That means punishing their attackers to the fullest extent of the law. It means flooding the streets with beat cops who can protect women walking alone. It means deportations. It means unstinting mental health services. Sweden must either protect its women and girls or repeal gun control and let women protect themselves.