Evy Lysk
7d

I had a thought. Every daughter that was raped, fathers need to get together and fight for their girls. You need to be an Army of fighters. Let your government see they can't mess with you anymore. It's almost like the Sweden government is having war with their natives and not the enemy. Sweden citizens, stop being afraid, before it gets worse. Your girls can't live in fear all the time. Imagine what rape does to a girl. Rape stays locked in the girl's mind giving her no peace. Girls will have issues that will set them back and last forever. Some will choose suicide. I read a sad story about a 12-yr old girl who was forced to do oral sex. She committed suicide.

Leslie L Allen
7d

3 different members of my family sexually assaulted me before I was 17yo. The first was when I was 4yo! I've had trust issues my entire life. When I meet someone, I don't extend a friendly demeanor until I've known them for years. I cannot bear to be touched, even with a handshake, by people I don't know. It's difficult to make friends and if my husband hadn't been so insistent I was who he wanted to get to know and patient in the fact I wouldn't meet him alone for the first year we dated, I'd probably be a childless cat lady (well, no, I'm more of a dog person, but you get my point). When we were dating, we didn't even kiss for the first year and a half. I'm as shocked as you are we've been married for 31 years.

I told you that very private part of my life to tell you that the rape culture in Sweden is going to cause women long-term damage, even if Sweden suddenly starts deporting Muslims tomorrow by the thousands and sends every one of them back to their point of origin. Young women on the verge of sexual awakening deal with rape in two very different ways. They either withdraw from sex entirely or they throw themselves into multiple sex partners and constant seeking of more exciting sex to make them feel as if they're not broken or undesirable. Both are a response to hating yourself for "allowing yourself to be put in the situation where you were raped." Even knowing you did nothing wrong logically doesn't stop the self-loathing. It's not a logical thought process. It's an emotional one the woman has very little control over. It's damaging in ways I can't even begin to explain to you. If you haven't experienced it, you cannot imagine the sewage your mind becomes and the attacks your own thought processes wage against you. Whether you're awake or asleep doesn't matter. Your mind is a torture chamber you cannot escape and that's why so many women kill themselves. It's not the rape itself that drives you to suicide. It's the endless churning of your mind that takes you there. You cannot run from it, hide from it or "get through it."

Rededicating my life to Christ and seeing a rape counselor three times a week for 5 years didn't fix the issue, but it did make me strong enough to learn to live with it. I cannot stress enough that giving a rape victim platitudes will not help them and might actively throw them into a panic attack meltdown. Sit with them quietly. Let them dictate conversations if they want to talk and most importantly, Sweden must make the female population feel safe. That means punishing their attackers to the fullest extent of the law. It means flooding the streets with beat cops who can protect women walking alone. It means deportations. It means unstinting mental health services. Sweden must either protect its women and girls or repeal gun control and let women protect themselves.

