A recent court ruling has shocked Sweden and the news of it has gone viral on the internet.

A 16 year old girl in Sweden was walking home from work as she had just finished her shift working at McDonalds.

That is when she was attacked by a stranger who grabbed the girl on the street, held her down, assaulted and raped her.

Now, the man has just been convicted in appeals court after first having been freed. The man is 19 years old and is from Eritrea.

The man AVOIDED deportation because the court ruled that the rape couldn’t be classified as a serious enough offence to warrant deportation from Sweden.

Why is that you may ask, how did the court come to such a conclusion?

”With consideration to the current act’s character and duration, the court finds that the crime is indeed serious but that it was not a particularly serious crime that would lead to a decision on deportation” said the Judge in the case.

”It was a short duration” the Judge noted.

In other words, the rape didn’t last ”long enough” for the court to rule that the man should be deported from Sweden. Instead, he got sentenced to a very lenient 3 years in prison.

”HE DESTROYED ME” said the girl that was raped.

Now, this isn’t the only insane court ruling that has come out of Sweden recently.

Some years ago, a man that was convicted of attempted rape got only 140 hours community service. What is going on???

Now, another case is also in court where a 26 year old man from Eritrea is accused of raping a female passenger in his taxi. The man arrived in Sweden in 2017 to join his parents that had already migrated to Sweden.

The prosecutor in this case is seeking both imprisonment and deportation.

However, the migration authorities in Sweden has stated that they are opposed to the man being deported from Sweden.

Why is that you may ask?

Because they claim he risks ”inhumane” treatment in his home country because he would have to do military service in Eritrea.

”He risks upon return to Eritrea being subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment” the authorities in Sweden claim.

This is madness. Why are the courts in Sweden so lenient on rape?

Sweden has very high number of rapes, in fact, between 2020 to 2024 there was a shocking 48.100 reported rapes in the country.

This means that almost 1% of the entire female population was the victim of rape in Sweden during the last 5 years alone. This is a disaster beyond comprehension.

You can read the truth about the Swedish rape crisis in my previous article here:

The mainstream media is not telling you the truth about what is happening in Sweden.

But I will.

So if you appreciate the work that I do, please consider supporting me with a paid subscription so that I can continue bringing you the news that is being censored by the mainstream media!