You literally cannot make this up.

Sweden, traditionally a very Socialist country, has one of the highest taxes in the world. You would expect that money to be used on things like roads, hospitals and public services in Sweden, right?

Well, now they are using a whopping $11.3 million to buy a staggering 48 000 new electric mopeds. Not for people in Sweden.

But for Ghana.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Because this is what they call ”climate compensation” in order to compensate for 250 000 ton of greenhouse emissions up until the year 2030.

So in order to ”compensate” for climate emissions in Sweden, they have the brilliant idea of buying 48 000 new electric mopeds and give them to Ghana.

Guess what? Ghana has major electricity supply problems.

They have an electricity crisis with power rationing and electricity cuts. So how will they be able to charge 48 000 electric mopeds?

Has anybody thought this through?

So here they will use massive resources to build a whopping 48 000 mopeds, causing enormous emissions in the process.

All to save the climate somehow…

It doesn’t make any sense!

