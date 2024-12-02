AI generated image.

This is unbelievable. Your milk is now being poisoned in the name of stopping climate change, and you can never guess who is involved in supporting the company behind this toxic chemical…

Recently, there has been a lot of talk in the news about a new feed additive being given to cows called Bovaer.

For all long time readers of my newsletter, you will know already 1 year ago I reported extensively about this and how toxic this chemical actually is. If you follow my newsletter, you will get tomorrows news, today!

The thing is, Arla, the biggest dairy cooperative in Britain has now begun a new project to trial the use of Bovaer additive to cows. The reason? To reduce climate emissions from cows by 27% by reducing their farts and burps.

Arla will work together with major supermarkets in Britain, Morrisons, Tesco and Aldi to trial the use of Bovaer on 30 farms. Dairy products from Arla is not just milk, but also Lurpak butter and many different cheeses among other things.

People have been very upset and are calling for a boycott of Arla dairy products. And rightfully so, as I will show you. But of course the mainstream media have been coming to the rescue to ”fact check” and tell you how wonderful this chemical is.

So let me tell you the truth.

In Norway, they began selling this ”climate milk” over one year ago. The thing is, nobody wanted to buy it. So now they just began putting this poisoned milk in all the regular milk instead, and by 2027 all milk will come from cows being given this chemical.

So what is this chemical?

It is called 3-Nitrooxypropanol and is being sold under the brand name Bovaer by the company DSM-Firmenich AG to which none other than Bill Gates has donated a whopping $5,346,859.

Research has found that this chemical could be TOXIC to DNA and that is was found to be very toxic to sperm production in rats. To make matters even worse, it decreased the ovary size on cows when given in high doses.

On the PubChem website, this chemical is listed as corrosive and a health hazard.

Researchers also found that farmers should probably have to wear masks when handling this additive because it is so toxic if inhaled, but we are being told it’s safe to give to cows in the food supply?

What is going on here, are we being lied to once again? This doesn’t sound very safe and effective to me!

I have done an extensive deep dive into this chemical and found out just how toxic it actually is - It will surprise you. Why is this being put into our food?!

Make sure to read my entire in-depth article where I investigate this chemical here:

What will this mean?

You may have heard about Agenda 2030. This is where countries all over the world have signed on to reduce climate emissions by the year 2030. One of the ways to do this is to reduce cow farts.

Italy however is going the other way. They have banned things like fake lab grown meat and banned insects from being used in their pasta and pizza. They want to protect their food supply from the Klaus Schwab agenda.

But in Britain they are now going full steam ahead with introducing toxic chemicals to the food supply, all in the name of climate change.

I will keep you updated.

