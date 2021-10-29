Please SUBSCRIBE to get full access to my newsletter.

My name is Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. I am an independent journalist reporting on the REAL NEWS that the media is ignoring, focusing on liberty and freedom.

Please SUBSCRIBE to my Substack to never miss an update. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, for a small fee that helps support my work exposing the globalist agenda, you will get full access to exclusive articles available for paid subscribers only. And you get to join my groupchat with other like minded people!

By doing this you will help support my work which is highly appreciated, we need real independent journalism now more than ever!

I am also holding monthly video hangouts with those of you that support my work by becoming a paid subscriber with the Freedom Member tier. This is a place where you can join me and other like minded Freedom Members to hang out and chat about anything and everything and just have a good time!

Please SHARE my Substack with your friends and anyone you think needs to hear the words of freedom :)

Share The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden