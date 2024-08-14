The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Here we go AGAIN - WHO declares global health emergency for mpox
Monkeypox, the disease that now has been renamed mpox is once again in the headline news.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
3
REALITY: First airline to ABANDON 2030 climate goals
Air New Zealand abandons emission targets.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
5
Do you like art? My wife is now on Substack!
If you like beautiful art, you will like the work of my wife!
  
Peter Imanuelsen
31
New EU digital vaccination cards
A new pilot project sees several countries trying a new electronic vaccination card.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
1
Women don’t feel safe in Sweden anymore.
New official statistics show that a large number of women feel unsafe in the country.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
5

July 2024

HISTORIC: Britain BANS puberty blockers for children
British High Court upholds emergency band in puberty blockers.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
9
EU fines Hungary €200 million for refusing open borders
And an additional €1 million every day that they don’t open the borders.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
40
BANKRUPT: The WEF agenda is FAILING!
Swedish company producing insects goes bankrupt due to low demand.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
13
The truth about the state of Democracy in Europe.
We see warning signs that democracy is being eroded.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
6
WHAT? - Bill Gates FAKE lab made "butter"
A new fake butter made with CO2 is being pushed in the name of climate change.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
9
HUGE: Italy BANS solar panels on farm land
Italy is prioritizing the food supply before Net Zero agenda
  
Peter Imanuelsen
9
The mainstream media is complicit.
The truth about the far-left.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
13
