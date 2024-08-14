The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden
Here we go AGAIN - WHO declares global health emergency for mpox
Monkeypox, the disease that now has been renamed mpox is once again in the headline news.
11 hrs ago
•
Peter Imanuelsen
234
REALITY: First airline to ABANDON 2030 climate goals
Air New Zealand abandons emission targets.
Aug 10
•
Peter Imanuelsen
610
Do you like art? My wife is now on Substack!
If you like beautiful art, you will like the work of my wife!
Aug 8
•
Peter Imanuelsen
150
New EU digital vaccination cards
A new pilot project sees several countries trying a new electronic vaccination card.
Aug 6
•
Peter Imanuelsen
247
Women don’t feel safe in Sweden anymore.
New official statistics show that a large number of women feel unsafe in the country.
Aug 3
•
Peter Imanuelsen
339
July 2024
HISTORIC: Britain BANS puberty blockers for children
British High Court upholds emergency band in puberty blockers.
Jul 30
•
Peter Imanuelsen
322
EU fines Hungary €200 million for refusing open borders
And an additional €1 million every day that they don’t open the borders.
Jul 27
•
Peter Imanuelsen
408
BANKRUPT: The WEF agenda is FAILING!
Swedish company producing insects goes bankrupt due to low demand.
Jul 25
•
Peter Imanuelsen
480
The truth about the state of Democracy in Europe.
We see warning signs that democracy is being eroded.
Jul 24
•
Peter Imanuelsen
169
WHAT? - Bill Gates FAKE lab made "butter"
A new fake butter made with CO2 is being pushed in the name of climate change.
Jul 21
•
Peter Imanuelsen
343
HUGE: Italy BANS solar panels on farm land
Italy is prioritizing the food supply before Net Zero agenda
Jul 17
•
Peter Imanuelsen
781
The mainstream media is complicit.
The truth about the far-left.
Jul 14
•
Peter Imanuelsen
257
