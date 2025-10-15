Just recently I reported on how the Italian government has suggested a new law to BAN the burqa and niqab in all public places, including schools and offices in order to stop ”cultural seperatism”.

Shortly thereafter, the Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch has suggested something similar in the country.

She wants a complete ban on the clothing in public places, saying that it is incompatible with Swedish values.

”Islam has to adjust in Sweden...we don’t want to see burqas and niqabs in public in Sweden...bura has no home in Sweden and we should not make way for it” – Ebba Busch said.

”Almost 70.000 women are genitally mutilated in this country. It has gone way to far already. It will take time to turn this back. We need to keep the question about niqab and burqa clearly on the agenda and ban it while we still can” – Ebba Busch continued.

It is true that according to official statistics, around 68.000 women and girls living in Sweden are genitally mutilated.

It has also been reported that in some of the almost 60 no-go zones in the country, there are sharia patrols on the streets to police what kind of clothes women are allowed to wear.

There has even been reports that they have spat on women that they deemed to wear ”too little” clothes.

The Deputy Prime Minister also goes on to say that they cannot compromise on basic Swedish values such as that men and women are of equal worth.

Furthermore, she explains that many people that have migrated to Sweden meet the same kind of oppression that they did in their home countries.

There are already a number of countries in Europe that have banned face veils, such as France, Denmark, Switzerland and Austria to name a few.

One thing is for sure, Sweden today is not the same Sweden that I grew up in. Things have changed radically.

There is now over 300 mosques in the country. Around the year 2000 there was only 7 mosques in Sweden. This means that there has been an increase of mosques by almost 4200% in the last 25 years.

