Kaycee
2d

I agree with Poland. If it goes against their constitution then I say more power to them.

Besides, in a communist nation do you think you would be given the same freedom to choose a political party that is not communist?

Yeah, didn't think so.

Communism has no regard for democratic principles that western, Christian, nations were founded upon.

And you see how well it works mandating the left to teach the atrocities of communism, they will not. They will defy. It is time we quit giving them the opportunity to inflict communism on us.

Go Poland!

Kevan Hudson
2dEdited

No fan of the Communist, Marxist-Leninist or Trotskyist parties.

However, banning politicians and parties whether the attempts to ban the AfD in Germany, Marie Le Pen in France or the Communist Party in Poland is a strike against democracy.

Same with banning or restricting free speech. Authoritarianism from the left to right is never good for free societies.

Enjoy your reporting on Covid, drugs in agriculture and free speech but gotta disagree with you on this one Peter.

