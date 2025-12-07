Some big news coming from Poland that is not being widely reported in the mainstream media.

You see, the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland has now ruled to BAN the Polish Communist Party (KPP) and declared it UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

Poland’s Article 13 bans political parties that are based on totalitarian ideologies.

”In Poland’s legal system, there is no place for a party that glorifies criminals and communist regimes responsible for the death of millions, including our fellow citizens.”

”The communist ideology goes against the fundamental human values and the traditions of European and Christian civilization.” said Tribunal judge Krystyna Pawlowicz.

This comes not long after the USA officially declared the far-left extremist group ANTIFA as a terror group.

Many people do not know about the dangers of Communism. Over 100 million people were killed under this ideology in just 100 years.

And the reason that people don’t know about it is simple, it is not being taught in schools and the mainstream media is very quiet about it.

Why, you may ask?

Because many teachers in schools and many so called journalists are in fact far-left themselves. So they are working away, trying to indoctrinate people into their far-left ideology.

We constantly hear about the almost non-existent far-right on the news all the time. But we never hear about the far-left.

And like I said in the beginning of this article, most news outlets aren’t even reporting on this ruling from Poland.

Many people have no clue about the horrible things that the Soviet Union did to people. You can read more about that here: