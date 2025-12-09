AI generated image.

I have reported on how there has been an insane development in Sweden, there is now a bombing crisis.

There has been over 170 bombing attacks in Sweden so far in 2025. And there has been a whopping 448 bombing attacks since 2023.

When you consider that there is only about 10.5 million people in Sweden, you might realize how bad the situation actually is.

Now it is being reported that 54 children under the age of 15 have been arrested for bombing attacks in 2025.

Just a few years ago, it was just 1 child under 15 that was arrested for bombing attacks every year.

This means that the number of children under age 15 arrested for bombing attacks has increased with a massive 5300% in just a few years. What is going on in Sweden???

We are seeing something similar in Norway. There was a grenade attack in central Oslo a few months ago. It took place in public, the car of a passerby was damaged as the grenade went off in the street. A 13 year old child was arrested for that attack.

Back to Sweden, police recently came out with a new report. There it shows that the number of ”vulnerable areas” have increased to 65.

These ”vulnerable areas” are also usually otherwise known as no-go zones.

So things are pretty bad in Sweden and the mainstream media is working hard to cover it up.