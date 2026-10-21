The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
5d

They are appointing Paedophile Judges. There can be NO other reason. Pedos are pushing hard to be legally named ‘child attracted’ mentally so not their fault. 🙄 Sick world.

Reply
Share
Marie's avatar
Marie
5d

WOW, what about the little girl he was raping?? 🤢🤮😡😡😡

Reply
Share
4 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Imanuelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture