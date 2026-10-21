I have previously reported on several shocking court rulings from Sweden and now it has happened yet again.

A 37 year old man from Syria has been convicted by the Swedish court for repeated rapes against a child.

However, he will NOT be deported from Sweden and the reasoning given by the court is absolutely shocking.

The victim is a girl who was around 10 years old when the attacks began and it continued until she was 13 years old. She was the stepdaughter of the convicted man. The victim, her mother and the convicted man lived in the same house.

When she first told her mother about what was going on, she did not believe her.

However, eventually a police report was made and the man was taken to court, needing an Arabic interpreter during the trial despite getting permanent residence permit in Sweden all the way back in 2014.

But you won’t believe the court ruling.

The migration authorities said there was nothing hindering his deportation.

However, the court ruled AGAINST deportation.

Why is that you may ask?

Because the court deemed that the man had strong ties to Sweden.

”The district court therefore finds that his tied to the country is fairly strong, which is why a deportation would affect him and his children quite severely. The district court therefore rejects the request for deportation” the court said in the ruling.

Instead, they only sentenced the man to 5 years in prison and he has to pay around $54,500 in compensation to the girl.

He will be allowed to stay in Sweden.

So let me understand this correctly.

The man raped a girl that saw him as her father. Now the court rules that he must not be deported from Sweden because a deportation would ”affect...his children quite severely”?

I don’t understand what on earth is going on here with these Swedish court rulings. Absolutely unbelievable.

And this is not the first shocking court case from Sweden. There is now an ongoing pattern of court rulings that are unbelievable.

I previously reported on how a man in his 40s was set free by the court after raping a 14 year old girl, with the court saying in their verdict that the girl could ”simply leave” during the attack.

Sweden has a rape crisis.

Things are so bad now that 17.9% of 15 year old girls report having been the victim of a sexual crime in Sweden.

You can read my article on the truth about the Swedish rape crisis here.

There has now been many shocking court cases from Sweden. I really don’t understand how this is possible.

It shouldn’t be possible.

And the mainstream media has largely been covering up or ignoring what has been going on in Sweden.

But I will report on it.

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