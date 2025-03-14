AI generated image.

You literally cannot make this up.

The climate fanatics are now going around and cutting down huge amounts of the Amazon rainforest.

Why you may ask?

The UN is arranging their COP30 climate conference for 2025 and it will be held in Brazil.

Now tens of thousands of acres of rainforest is being cut down in order to make a 4 lane highway which will be 8 miles long.

This highway is being built to host some 50.000 people that will be gathering in the city of Belém for the climate conference. Of course, during previous UN climate conferences, many people have arrived there in private jets.

Just incredible.

They are cutting down the Amazon rainforest to build a massive highway in the middle of it, and then people arrive there in private jets. All in the name of stopping climate change of course.

Meanwhile, they are telling you to eat fake lab grown meat, drink from useless paper straws and to stop driving your car to save the planet.

It is being reported that locals that harvest berries from the trees in the rainforest have had their harvest destroyed by the highway work.

In fact, George Soros funded activists and researchers have previously written hit pieces against me because I posted things that ”erode trust in climate science” and the ”experts” according to them.

They even wrote a long document about the UN COP26 conference complaining about me

Weird how they are so sensitive about me pointing out their climate hypocrisy.

Why?

Because what they are doing is in fact Climate Communism. They are using climate change as an excuse to implement their far-left agenda.

They don’t actually care about the environment. They just use it as a tool to scare people into complying with them.

Don’t comply.

UPDATE.

I have an update regarding what the police is doing to me in Norway.

As you may know, I wrote an article exposing how leaders in a religious cult was engaged in what many consider to be grooming of young girls.

The police actually secretly warned me about the cult.

I wrote about what they did anyway.

And instead of investigating the cult, police knocked on my door and interrogated me.

I later found out that the police officer that interrogated me was actually closely connected with the very same cult.

Now recently, the Norwegian police tried to ILLEGALLY enter my house without any reason and without a court order.

This is clearly a harassment campaign against me as an independent journalist.

My lawyers are on the case and will be reporting the police for illegal behavior. Unfortunately, the lawyers in Norway are not cheap.

So if you want to help support me, please consider doing so by becoming a paid subscriber here on Substack - Your moral and financial support is much needed at this moment!

Thank you!