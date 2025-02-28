AI generate image.

Wow.

It’s not long since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took over as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Now he has already put a 90 day stop-work order on a contract the US government has with a company called Vaxart Inc. to develop a new covid vaccine.

This pause comes just before 10.000 people were set to begin clinical trials for the new vaccine.

The project was a whopping $460 million contract, with $240 million already authorized for a study.

RFK Jr. is the founder of Childrens Health Defense, an organization that lately has campaigned to raise awareness of the harms of the mRNA covid vaccines.

”I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology” said Kennedy.

In other words, he wants to make sure that the vaccine is actually safe. As we all know by now, the mRNA covid vaccines have been neither safe, nor effective.

And the mainstream media has been doing an excellent job in covering up the side effects of the injections. I wonder why.

Isn’t it weird how basically all of the mainstream media operated as one well oiled machine, pushing the same narrative everywhere?

Almost like it was coordinated or something.

We know that Bill Gates who is very fond of vaccines has donated over $319 million to the mainstream media. Could that be part of the reason for this?

That could very well be.

