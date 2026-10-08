Some very big things just happened in the EU parliament.

Essentially, they just voted in favor of stopping political islam in Europe.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need for an EU strategy to counter what they call ”islamist entryism” which they say ”aims to weaken European values”.

So what exactly do they mean by this?

That ”islamist entryism” is ”a political strategy of influence, progressive structuring, institutional penetration and ideological legitimisation”

And furthermore it talks about political islam, describing it ”as a societal project, which seeks to produce collective norms, derogatory regimes or community allegiances placed above common law”.

In Sweden, we now already have the first self proclaimed sharia court where people can agree to settle civil disputes under sharia law instead of under Swedish law.

The EU parliament is calling for a methodology in the EU to identify what they call “islamist entryism” and network structures.

They also want better checks and control on EU funding and partnerships that could go to things that ”may benefit political islam”.

They are also calling for stronger visa controls and cross border cooperation.

In the EU press release, it says they ”condemn the strategies of islamist entryism, which aims to weaken European values, democratic institutions, and public order and social cohesion”.

Furthermore, it says that Europe can ”no longer fund, consult or legitimise networks that use its language, procedures and funding to weaken its values from within”.

That is not all. The EU press release also says that anti-discrimination policies must not be used to stop criticism or to legitimize organised islamist networks.

The Brothers of Italy party which are in government in Italy right now, added an amendment to the resolution that was passed regarding burqa and niqab.

This means that the EU parliament believes that covering up the face in public ”poses an unacceptable challenge to public security” and that MEPs support national measures in EU countries aimed at BANNING full face coverings such as the burqa and niqab in public.

They say this is necessary for social cohesion, public safety and protecting the rights and freedoms in particular for women.

This comes as Italy just banned full face coverings at school.

In other words, it is now the position of the EU parliament that they support national bans on the burqa and niqab in Europe.

Things seem to be changing in Europe now. It is difficult to imagine that something like this would be adopted by MEPs just 10 years ago.

So, how did the vote go? I have some very interesting news to give you that you probably never heard about in the news.

The right and the liberals voted YES on this resolution.

However, the left, the center left and the greens voted AGAINST it.

You heard that correctly.

Almost all the left-wing or green party politicians in the European parliament voted AGAINST this resolution calling for a strategy to prevent political islam in Europe.

This includes the Swedish Socialist Democrat party that just won the Swedish election. They voted against stopping political islam in Europe.

It is being reported that the left-wing groups boycotted the resolution and it has been reported they think it is ”stigmatizing” people.

So there you have it.

The right just voted for a strategy to protect European values, democracy and freedom.

The left just voted AGAINST stopping political islam in Europe.

You probably won’t read about it like this in the news, that the left did this.

But you will read about it from me.

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