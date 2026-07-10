The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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R. Elliott's avatar
R. Elliott
1dEdited

Thank you for keeping us informed, Peter. I am in the US where information on remigration is not easy to find. Now, it appears the topic has reached the Overton Window in Europe. Mass deportation/repatriation of immigrants, often with a focus on non-assimilated or illegal migrants is becoming acceptable.

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
5hEdited

Even a majority of Canadians (polls show 60-70%) are against current immigration policies (mass migration, etc.)

This position is quite the change in ten years for a nation that is made up of so many immigrants past and present (my family has immigrants from Denmark, England, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan).

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