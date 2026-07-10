Photo of Geirangerfjord by Peter Imanuelsen

Here is something that you don’t hear much about in the news.

But right now something seems to be happening in Europe.

There has been an increasing public support for closing the borders and even deportations, something that has gained traction under the new term ”remigration”.

People have long been called ”far-right” for voicing such ideas. However, now polls show that in many European countries, there is now actually a large majority of the population that supports the idea of remigration.

Not only that, but it is now being pushed by major political parties such as the Austrian Freedom Party, which is by far the largest party in the latest polls.

I decided to take a look at the data and present it to you here.

Not long ago, I wrote about the new poll from Norway that found that there is now RECORD LOW support for more immigration into the country. Only 17% of Norwegians believe that Norway should take in more immigrants.

But not only that, the poll also found that 49% of people support voluntary returns and 35% of people support forced returns.

In total, 84% of people in Norway support remigration in some form if the situation in the home country is safe.

There was also a recent poll by Euromedia Research from Italy where they asked people their thoughts on this topic.

And it was found that 73% of Italians want to deport people who are in the country illegally.

Another recent poll from France conducted by the CSA Institute found similar numbers.

Here, they found that 83% of people in France support the idea of deporting people who have committed crime or are long term unemployed.

The most interesting thing in this poll perhaps, is that the strongest support for this was found among young people.

Among those 18 to 24 year old, a whopping 90% of people were in favor.

And this was not limited to left versus right. Support for deportation was high even among left-wing voters.

For those who support the Socialists, 75% of people were in favor of deportation.

Just recently, the EU Parliament votes to approve the new Return Regulation which gives member states the power to setup deportation centers, known as ”Return Hubs” in countries outside the EU.

So it seems like things are changing in Europe.

The idea of ”remigration” is becoming mainstream and something that many people now seemingly support.

And it is not a right or left issue. There is broad support across the political spectrum for this.

This is in stark contrast to the open borders we saw in Europe some ten years ago.

There is nothing extreme about wanting to protect your borders.

However, it is extreme to have completely open borders.

I’m bringing you the news that you don’t hear about in the mainstream media.