The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
1d

The more governments engage in unpopular behavior , inevitably the more they will attempt to consolidate their power by muzzling their critics. Covid injections and related restrictions , immigration policy, medical care for usually confused trans children , and climate agendas seem to be the primary areas in which they know that their propaganda will be rejected unless groupthink is enforced. In all of these areas the policies of the entitled elite reject common sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julinthecrown's avatar
Julinthecrown
21h

I pray that the citizenry of Europe can band together and stop this now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Imanuelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture