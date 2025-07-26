AI generated image.

There has been some very worrying developments in Europe lately regarding free speech. We see that it is under attack in several countries now.

It was just announced tonight that Britain will be assembling an ELITE squad of police officers to monitor social media posts for wrong think!

But, if you have been following me for a while, you will know that I have been under attack for doing my job as an independent journalist.

In Norway, I exposed how leaders in a religious cult were engaged in what many consider to be grooming behaviour of young girls. Not long thereafter, police attempted to enter my house without any court order which should be illegal.

And instead of investigating the cult, the police interrogated me. I later found out that the police officer that interrogated me had very close connections with the very same religious cult…

In Germany, the police recently raided some 170 homes in a crackdown on online ”hate speech”. Can you guess on what basis some people had their homes raided by police?

They had mocked politicians on social media. Apparently, that isn’t allowed anymore. Does that remind anyone of the 1930s…?

In Britain, over 12.000 people are arrested every year for the crime of offensive social media posts. A mother is currently serving 31 months prison for just that.

Meanwhile, two men that were delivering a TV were convicted of sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl. They only got 30 months prison.

In Sweden, a man was recently convicted of ”hate crime” for having burned a religious book publicly in protest. Apparently that is not allowed now either.

And now it is being reported that an elite team of police officers in Britain will be monitoring social media for people that criticize the open borders agenda.

The new elite team will ”maximize social media intelligence”.

This really reminds of something the stasi would have done...

In the last few days, there has been massive protests outside asylum hotels. The mainstream media has not really reported on this much, but citizen journalists have been taking videos of the protests.

But, authorities have now been CENSORING videos from citizen journalists on social media using the ”Online Safety Act”.

An independent journalist was also arrested earlier today and had his home raided for allegedly saying something offensive.

In France, they just outright banned Marine Le Pen from running for President after she was convicted in court, this despite her party getting the most number of votes in the last election.

This is were we are at now with free speech. It is seriously under attack in Europe.

In Britain, it is becoming difficult to see how it can be called a free and democratic country anymore. It really is that bad.

Please share widely!

Share