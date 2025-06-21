AI generated image.

Well, this sounds very, very dystopian.

The Socialist government in Britain has unveiled new plans to map the DNA of every newborn baby in the NHS public health system.

And they claim that this is so that they can assess the risk of various diseases.

Not only that, but they will also use AI to study the genes.

Under the plans, they will take blood samples from the umbilical cord right after birth and sequence the babies ENTIRE DNA.

While this may sound like a good idea to prevent disease in theory, this can open up the door to some incredible dystopian futures.

Especially when you consider that Britain just voted to allow women to commit abortion right up until birth – Yes, you read that correctly. A woman in Britain will now be allowed to abort their fully developed baby up until birth without any consequences.

Not only that, but parliament in Britain also just voted to allow for assisted dying. Clearly, it doesn’t seem like a human life is worth very much to the government in Britain.

So how can we trust them to literally sequence the entire genome of newborn babies and not use it for nefarious reasons?

This opens up the door for misuse.

And who knows, maybe Bill Gates or Pfizer or Moderna will get their hands on these DNA sequences in the name of science?

