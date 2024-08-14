The WHO has suddenly declared that it is a ”global health emergency” as over 500 people have died from the disease. 96% of all cases have so far been in one country – Congo.

A few years ago the WHO did exactly the same thing. They declared mpox to be a global emergency after it spread to over 70 countries.

But then suddenly we heard almost nothing about it in the news…Now they are back.

Mpox spreads mostly through close contact with infected people, such as sexual contact.

A few months ago the mainstream media were scaremongering about bird flu, but it seems like nobody really cared. So it has largely been forgotten.

Now mpox is back on the agenda with yet more scaremongering.

”The emergency of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighboring countries are very worrying...it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives” said Dr. Tedros.

Yes, I agree that something should be done to help people that are suffering from mpox.

But we cannot let these become another covid situation where the media is scaremongering people into accepting new tyrannical rules.

The EU is launching a pilot project of new digital vaccination cards based on a digital system run by none other than the WHO.

Ignore the mainstream media scaremongering and think for yourself.

