Here we go AGAIN - WHO declares global health emergency for mpox
Monkeypox, the disease that now has been renamed mpox is once again in the headline news.
The WHO has suddenly declared that it is a ”global health emergency” as over 500 people have died from the disease. 96% of all cases have so far been in one country – Congo.
A few years ago the WHO did exactly the same thing. They declared mpox to be a global emergency after it spread to over 70 countries.
But then suddenly we heard almost nothing about it in the news…Now they are back.
Mpox spreads mostly through close contact with infected people, such as sexual contact.
A few months ago the mainstream media were scaremongering about bird flu, but it seems like nobody really cared. So it has largely been forgotten.
Now mpox is back on the agenda with yet more scaremongering.
”The emergency of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighboring countries are very worrying...it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives” said Dr. Tedros.
Yes, I agree that something should be done to help people that are suffering from mpox.
But we cannot let these become another covid situation where the media is scaremongering people into accepting new tyrannical rules.
The EU is launching a pilot project of new digital vaccination cards based on a digital system run by none other than the WHO.
Ignore the mainstream media scaremongering and think for yourself.
No! Not scared of mpox because I am not a homosexual man having contact with multiple other men that know nothing of the diseases said other men are carrying. And anyone who was paying attention the first time this scaremongering came up ought to know damn well the likelihood of them getting it is small. Unless of course it has been weaponized this time around.
STFU WHO!
As far as I can tell, as long as I'm not having gratuitous sexual contact with men who sleep around with other men, prostitutes of either sex or the pets of those individuals (😫), there's no need to worry. As a happily married Christian woman, I think I'll be just fine. Both because I follow God's Commandments and because the Lord is my sword and my shield against the evil in the world. I'll pray for those suffering with monkeypox that they'll receive Almighty God in their hearts and minds and be able to stand with the Lord against the righteous punishments of sodomites. #GodWins