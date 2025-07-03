AI generated image.

Looks like there has been several good things happening in Florida lately.

In the latest developments, they have now banned geo-engineering and weather modification.

It is now illegal to inject, release or disperse chemicals of substances into the atmosphere to alter the weather, temperature, climate or sunlight.

And if anyone breaks this law, it will be a third degree felony, with fines up to $100.000 and up to 5 years in prison.

This is excellent news.

In case you haven’t heard, the UK has been working on geo-engineering experiments as part of a £50 million programme funded by the government. They have been talking about spraying chemicals into the atmosphere to BLOCK the sun.

This sounds very evil actually.

But Florida has taken steps to ensure this doesn’t happen there.

Not only that, last year, Florida BANNED fake lab-grown meat in a massive pushback against the World Economic Forum agenda.

"Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals" said Governor Ron DeSantis.

But not only that, I recently reported on how Florida has banned Fluoride in the public water supply. This comes after an official government study found that people drinking water that contains more than 1.5mg of fluoride per liter was linked with lowering IQ points by as much as 5 points in children.

But wait a minute. I was reliably informed by the mainstream media for years that geo-engineering was just a crazy conspiracy theory.

So why is Florida now banning this thing that doesn’t even exist apparently?

Weird...

