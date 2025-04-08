AI generated image.

Quick update coming from the World Economic Forum.

Their founder, Klaus Schwab has announced that he will be STEPPING DOWN as the chair of the board of trustees.

However, he will stay on until a successor has been found, expected to be completed by January 2027.

This comes after an investigation into the workplace culture at the WEF as people working within the organisation came with accusations that Klaus Schwab and other managers had harassed and discriminated against them, something the WEF denies.

Last year it was already announced that he would step back from an executive role, and now he will be stepping down even further.

In case you don’t know, the WEF has been functioning as a meeting place for the elites. They have been taking their private jets to Davos in order to lecture the common people about how they have to eat fake lab grown meat to save the planet from climate change.

Of course, they themselves dine on the finest meat while mingling at the WEF conference. And interestingly, it is reported that whenever the WEF meeting takes place, there has been reports of a massive increase in escorts coming to the city.

Hmm, I wonder why…

It seems like the influence of the WEF has declined somewhat recently. I guess people don’t want to eat the bugs, and they don’t want to own nothing.

Anyway, they will for sure look to find someone to replace Klaus Schwab’s role within the WEF. Who do you think it will be?

