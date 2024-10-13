Big news coming from Hungary.

Earlier, the EU gave Hungary a massive €200 million fine + €1 million fine everyday they refuse to open their borders.

Hungary has responded by saying they will send asylum seekers on a bus to Brussels.

And now they have officially requested to OPT-OUT of the EU migration pact in the case of a Treaty amendment taking place.

Letter sent by Hungary to the EU / Screenshot from János BÓKA

This follows the Netherlands that has also requested to opt-out.

We are seeing big changes happening in Europe – The open borders agenda is beginning to crumble.

Germany recently implemented border controls and under the right-wing government in Italy the number of asylum seekers coming to the country is down by 60%.

Just recently the right-wing Freedom Party won the Austrian elections. They have been campaigning on ”remigration” and they have been very vocal against open borders.

Not only that, but they have also promised to get tough on the ”woke madness” and stop public funding for woke ideology. They even call the woke agenda for ”brainwashing”.

It is clear that something is changing in Europe. People are tired of Socialism and are rejecting open borders agenda.

I’m here to bring you the news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

Please become a paid subscriber today to support my work – I couldn’t do this without your generous help!

Share