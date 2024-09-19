So it begins.

The will for open borders in Europe seems to be coming towards an end.

First Germany implemented border controls to protect their country, and now the Netherlands are also taking action to try and close their borders.

Last year, right-wing politician Geert Wilders saw a shock win in the Dutch elections, and now we are seeing the results.

In order to fulfill campaign promises, the Dutch government has now officially asked the EU to opt-out of their migration pact.

The new Dutch government has said that they are ”aiming for the strictest asylum policy ever”.

”I have just informed the EU Commission that I want a migration opt-out within Europe for the Netherlands. We need to be in charge of our own asylum policy again!” said Migration Minister Marjolein Faber.

The Dutch Migration Minister also said that they need to ”drastically reduce the volume of migration to the Netherlands” in order for the government to fulfill their duties of providing housing, healthcare and education for it’s citizens.

Following this, Hungary has also said they will join the Netherlands in requesting an opt-out from the EU migration policies.

The EU has recently given Hungary a whopping €200 million fine for refusing to open their borders, with Hungary responding that they will send asylum seekers to Brussels.

The Dutch Migration Minister has also said that she plans on declaring an ”asylum crisis”, an emergency law that will give the government powers to take measures to close the borders without waiting for the approval of parliament.

But there is more!

As I reported on earlier, it appears that Sweden is beginning to reverse the open border policies of the past decade.

Sweden just has net emigration for the first time in many decades and now they are offering to pay people large sums of money to move back to their home countries.

It is clear that the political will for open borders is crumbling as right-wing parties are seeing major wins in country after country.

