We have a big problem.

The birthrates in Europe are falling to catastrophically low numbers.

During 2024, the number of births fell to a record low at only 1,43 children per women. In Norway it was even worse with only 1,4 children per women in 2023.

And other countries in Europe have also been seeing similar numbers. The replacement fertility level is at 2.1 children per woman. This is the number needed just to sustain a stable population.

But all over Europe we are seeing countries well below the replacement fertility rate, meaning that the population is getting smaller and smaller.

This is a major problem and means that Europe will literally die out in the future if this isn’t corrected.

In order to Make Europe Great Again, we need to increase the birthrates. And one of my suggestions to do this has been to give women major tax exemptions for having children.

And now the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is doing just that.

Mothers of two or three children will get a LIFELONG exemption on paying income tax. Now that is a huge incentive, meaning that it will become much more affordable to have children.

Hungary has been working hard to go against the liberal agenda, first by closing their borders and now to encourage family values and for people to have more children.

Of course, there are some who don’t like this. The EU recently fined Hungary a whopping €200 million for refusing to open their borders.

Hungary responded by saying they would send asylum seekers on a bus to Brussels.

It is clear that Hungary is doing things differently. They are rejecting the woke agenda, they are rejecting the open borders agenda and they are instead promoting tradition and family values.

When it comes to the birthrates, I believe there may be many factors involved. Of course, Socialism and feminism has played a big role in getting women in the workforce and thus become good tax payers to the state.

This naturally means it becomes more difficult to have children. The Socialist solution to this has always been to put children into kindergarten and schools for 18 years of their lives, and so indoctrinating children into becoming good Socialists.

But there is also something else that has caught my attention.

The covid mRNA injections.

You see, about one year after the mRNA injections were rolled out, we started to see an alarming collapse of the birthrates. Much more so than the already low birthrate that we saw from before.

My research found that unvaccinated mothers were in fact having more children than vaccinated mothers. Very interesting, but of course the mainstream media refused to report on it.

You can read my in-depth research here:

So, will this new measure from Hungary help to increase the birthrate in the country?

It remains to be seen.

What do you think, would you like to see your country do something similar?

