Recently I reported on how the EU has imposed a massive €200 million fine on Hungary for refusing to follow the EU and open their borders, something the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called ”outrageous and unacceptable”.

Not only that, but the EU is demanding that Hungary pay an additional €1 million for every day that they do not open up their borders.

Not surprisingly, Hungary is not very happy about this, so they have come up with some solutions.

Firstly, Hungary has said that if the EU forces them to open up their borders, they will offer asylum seekers a ”one-way ticket to Brussels”, with Gergely Gulyás, the chief of staff to Viktor Orbán saying that if Brussels wants asylum seekers, they ”can have them”.

Now it has been revealed that Hungary is also looking at taking legal action against the EU to pay them for having protected the borders of the European Union.

Since 2015, Hungary has spent €2 billion on protecting the border, something they now want the EU to pay for.

They have built a border fence and manned the border.

”The EU has not made a substantial contribution to the costs of border protection, and has not shown solidarity with Hungary, which protects its borders” said the Interior Ministry’s State Secretary Bence Rétvári.

What are your thoughts on this, do you support Hungary?

