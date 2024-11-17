Something big is happening in Europe lately. It seems like the open borders agenda is crumbling as more and more countries are implementing border controls.

Not long ago, Germany announced they would implement border controls to protect their country. Then France has done the same.

Now the Netherlands has announced they will implement controls on their land borders as a part of wider crackdown on the open borders agenda.

After right-wing Geert Wilders won the election last year, they have officially requested to opt-out of the EU migration pact.

”It is time to tackle irregular migration and migrant smuggling in a concrete way. That is why we will start reintroducing border controls on the Netherlands from the beginning of December” said Dutch Migration Minister Marjolein Faber.

The new right-wing government in the Netherlands has promised ”the strictest asylum policy ever”, coming with new policy earlier saying that asylum seekers from ”safe” parts of Syria would be deported.

We are increasingly seeing the open borders agenda being rejected in Europe. Hungary has long been very strict on this issue. In Italy the number of asylum seekers coming to the country is down 60% the last year.

In Austria, the right-wing Freedom Party won the recent elections. They oppose the open borders agenda.

I will keep you updated on further developments about what is happening in Europe!

By the way, I need your help!

As you might know, I’m under LAWFARE ATTACK after I exposed inappropriate behavior towards young girls by religious cults in Norway.

They didn’t like that I exposed them so now they are trying to silence me through lawfare.

I will not be silenced. But I need your help. I have now engaged a very good lawyer to stop the harassment from the religious cults.

But I need your support. Please become a paid subscriber here on Substack which will help pay for my lawyer costs – And as a paid subscriber you will also get access to exclusive articles as a thank you!

Or if you want to support me with a one time donation, please see my GiveSendGo campaign – Your support is highly appreciated and much needed so that I can continue bringing you the REAL news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

https://givesendgo.com/petersweden

You can read all about the lawfare attacks against me here.