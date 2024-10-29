Big news coming from the Netherlands right now. Last year saw a shock election result, with right-wing Geert Wilders winning the election.

Now he has announced ”the strictest asylum policy ever”.

This comes shortly after the Netherlands officially requested to opt-out of the EU migration pact.

Now Geert Wilders has announced the result of negotiations with other coalition partners, and the news is big.

Temporary residence permits will be reduced to only three years, after which they will be reevaluated. Indefinite asylum permits will be abolished.

Stricter rules on family reunification permits, meaning that adult children and unmarried partners won’t be allowed to join an asylum seeker in the country.

Asylum seekers that come from ”safe” part of Syria will be deported. They make up the largest group of asylum seekers in the country.

They will set up 50 to 100 extra cells to detain and deport asylum seekers that have had their application denied.

Border controls will be introduced in November.

Asylum seekers will no longer get priority for rental properties.

They will set up ”austere reception facilities” to house asylum seekers.

Naturally, the left is very upset at these new rules.

But we are seeing a trend across Europe now. The open borders agenda is being rejected in country after country.

Germany has already implemented border controls. France will do the same. In Austria, the right-wing Freedom Party won the elections.

It is clear that thing are changing in Europe.

I bring you the news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

Your moral and financial support is highly appreciated and allows me to keep on EXPOSING the narrative.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber on my Substack to help support my work – It helps me more than you can know!

Especially now that I’m under lawfare attack after I exposed a religious cult and your support will help with my lawyer costs.

As a paid subscriber you also get access to exclusive articles where I share my expert political analysis.

Thank you so much, I couldn’t do this without you!

Leave a comment