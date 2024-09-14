Some big news coming in from Sweden.

The right-wing government has announced they will be paying people $34.000 to people that voluntarily want to remigrate back to their home countries.

This is a huge U-turn of the open border politics that has been prevalent not just in Sweden, but much of Europe in the last 10 years or so.

”Even though there still are challenges, it is crucial that we never ever go back to the previous immigration politics that caused enormous problems” said Johan Forssell, the Integration Minister in Sweden.

Now this is being done as Sweden is having large problems with integration.

”When there is no way forward for an individual to get a job, take care of oneself and become a part of Sweden, one should get an offer of returning home” said Ludvig Aspling of the Swedish Democrat party that is propping up the government in Sweden.

This comes as other countries in Europe have suddenly seen U-turns on the open borders policy.

Germany just announced they will be implementing border controls in order to protect their country.

And the opposition in Germany, Angela Merkel’s CDU party wants to go even further.

They have been talking about declaring a national emergency to close the borders and to reject asylum seekers at the border.

It is clear that after a decade of open border policies, things are beginning to change in Europe now as people vote for right-wing parties that want to close the borders.

I will keep you updated!

