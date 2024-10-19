Big updates coming from Europe lately.

It looks like the open borders agenda is beginning to crumble as more and more countries are getting tough on border controls.

I have earlier reported on how Germany has introduced border controls and how both the Netherlands and Hungary have requested to opt-out of the EU migration pact.

Now France will introduce temporary border controls with Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain beginning on the 1st November.

France cites that ”serious threats to public policy, public order and internal security posed by high-level terrorist activities” are among the reasons for the crackdown on border security.

But the also say that there is a risk of ”radicalised individuals” crossing the border as well as to to stop ”irregular crossings” from people trying to enter the country.

So we are now seeing several European countries closing/tightening border security.

Despite this, Hungary was fined a whopping €200 million fine for refusing to open their borders.

Things are changing in Europe.

