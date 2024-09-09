AI generated image

It has finally happened – Germany will begin to close their borders!

This is a MASSIVE U-turn from the days of Angela Merkel’s open border policies when they let in more than a million refugees in 2015.

The German government has announced that they will begin implementing border controls at ALL of their land borders as they try to stop ”irregular migration”.

And they government also says one of the reasons they are doing this is to protect the country from extremist terror threats.

This comes just after the right-wing AfD party caused a political earthquake in Germany, winning the state elections in Thuringia with almost 33% of the votes and coming a very close second in Saxony.

Now they are leading the polls in the upcoming state elections in Brandenburg, looking set to make yet another political earthquake.

The AfD party have long been campaigning on closing the borders, something that now seems to resonate with voters as they gain ground in elections, despite having been named as ”far-right” by the media constantly.

So it seems like this could be a response to the election result with the government trying to win back support.

“We are strengthening our internal security through concrete action and we are continuing our tough stance against irregular migration” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

They also note that until the EU gets strong protection of its external borders, they must increase the control at their own national borders in Germany.

Which is interesting as Hungary has been doing exactly that, they built a border fence and has protected the external EU border.

However, the EU has imposed a massive €200 million fine on Hungary as they refused to open their borders.

A recent poll paid for by a public broadcaster in Germany and Welt newspaper found that 44% of people think that migration and refugees is the most pressing issue at the moment.

So people are more concerned about open borders than climate change!

It is clear that people want a change, they want to close the borders.

What do you think, do you support this move by Germany?

