Here is a piece of news that you probably will not have heard about from the mainstream media.

Moderna has been forced to pause phase 1 trial of infants for two experimental RSV vaccines using mRNA technology.

This comes after five infants were hospitalized with severe to very severe RSV infections. Meanwhile only one infant in the placebo group required hospitalization.

Wait, what?

The babies receiving the experimental mRNA injection for RSV were MORE sick than those who didn’t get the injection!

This pause in trials actually happened already in July, but somehow the news hasn’t come out before now. Perhaps to not scare people from taking their updated Moderna covid mRNA injection this autumn?

However, Moderna has had their RSV mRNA injection called mRESVIA approved by the FDA for use in adults aged 60 and older.

It is good that they have now stopped testing this experimental injection in infants.

But what about the covid injection? We have much evidence that they are also not safe and effective, yet we are still being told to take them.

I bring you the latest news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

