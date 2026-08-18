I have previously reported on several shocking court cases from Sweden.

And now there is another one that I found.

In the summer of 2022, a woman in her 40s was gang raped twice by four men with Eritrean citizenship.

The first attack happened in a forest area near a train station. All four men took part in the gang rape.

Then they took the woman back to the train station where two of the men gang raped her again while another stood guard.

This was a horrible attack.

But the sentence the men got will probably shock you.

Three of the men were convicted of aggravated rape and were sentenced to only 5 years and 6 months in prison. The fourth man was convicted of rape and was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months prison.

All the men were convicted on the 30th December of 2022. But all the men are FREE today as they were eligible for early conditional release.

Let that sink in.

Here are four men that gang raped a woman and they are already back on the streets of Sweden after just a few years.

But that is not all.

All four men have citizenship from Eritrea. The prosecutor asked for deportation with a 15 year ban on returning to Sweden.

However, the court ruled that the men would NOT be deported.

The Swedish Migration Agency claimed that there was a risk the men could be subject to ”treatment similar to persecution” of they were deported back to their homeland.

Why you may ask?

Because all four men had fled Eritrea illegally in order to avoid mandatory military conscription in the country.

So, based on humanitarian grounds, Sweden did NOT deport these men and they are now set free and are walking the streets of Sweden just a few years after this horrendous attack.

This is Sweden. Not only did the convicted gang rapists not get deported, but they are released from prison after just a few years.

Not long ago, I reported on several shocking court cases that recently happened in Sweden.

One of the shocking court cases was were a man in his 40s was set FREE by the court after raping a 14 year old girl in a park.

And part of the reasoning from the court was that they claimed the girl could ”simply leave”.

This is unreal.

What is going on in Sweden?

The unreal court rulings just keep happening again and again.

Something is wrong.