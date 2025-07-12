AI generated image.

A few years back I wrote an extensive in-depth article on the truth about the Swedish rape crisis.

In fact, Sweden has one of the highest rates of reported rapes in the entire world right now. This would have been unheard of just some decades ago.

But now the statistics for 2024 are in and it is not looking good.

There was a whopping 10.167 reported rapes in the year 2024, a new record high and a 7% increase from 2023.

Compared with 2015, this is a whopping 68% increase in rapes.

But what makes this even worse is that out of these, a whopping 4524 reported rapes were committed against people under the age of 18, in other words children.

17.9% of girls in 9th grade (15 years old) reported having been the victim of a sexual crime in Sweden in 2023.

These are terrible statistics, why isn’t this all over the news???

Let us take a look at the statistics going some time back.

In 1975, there was 421 reported rapes in Sweden. Fast forward to the year 2024, there was 10 167 reported rapes. This is an increase of over 2300% in almost 50 years. A disaster.

Graph showing the increase in reported rapes in Sweden - Source: bra.se - Notice that numbers for 2024 is missing in this graph

But I did find something astonishing recently. Britain has actually overtaken Sweden as the ”rape capital” of the world.

There was a whopping 71.227 reported rapes in England and Wales for 2024.

Let’s compare a few countries.

England and Wales: 117 reported rapes per 100.000 people.

Sweden: 96 reported rapes per 100.000 people.

Poland: 1.5 reported rapes per 100.000 people.

Why is there such a big difference with Poland?

Like I said, I wrote an in-depth article on the truth about the Swedish rape crisis, make sure to read it here!

These statistics highlight a very big problem in Sweden. Not only do we have a rape crisis, but there is also a bombing crisis as I have reported on before. There has actually been around 100 bombings in Sweden so far this year.

There is almost 60 no-go zones, and 68.000 women and girls in the country are genitally mutilated. How on earth could this happen?

Sweden used to be considered one of the most peaceful countries in the world. Now it is a disaster. Socialism and Socialist policies has destroyed my country.

