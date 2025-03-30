AI generated image.

Well, this was quite unexpected.

The U.S state of Utah has become the first state to officially ban the practice of adding fluoride to public drinking water.

Now, to Europeans this might sound weird, as this isn’t a common practice in Europe.

But in the USA they have been adding fluoride to the drinking water as they claim it will improve public health by reducing cavities.

However, many people have been skeptical of this practice of adding it directly to drinking water where people ingest it.

Of course, those people skeptical of it have for many decades been labelled ”crazy conspiracy theorists” by the mainstream media.

Even now, the mainstream media is very upset at this new ban.

RFK Jr. said in November that he would advise all US water systems to remove fluoride from public water, saying that the chemical is ”industrial waste”.

Around 63% of people in the USA have fluoride added to their water supply.

Let me give you some uncomfortable facts that the mainstream media doesn’t want to tell you about fluoride.

Last year a new BOMBSHELL government report found that fluoride can in fact lower IQ in children.

Researchers found that people drinking water that contains more than 1.5mg of fluoride per liter of water is linked to a lowering of as much as 5 IQ points in children.

But the safe limit for fluoride in drinking water is set by the WHO at exactly 1.5mg!

Meanwhile, the recommended limit by federal health officials in the USA is at 0.7mg. However, until 2015 that was at 1.2mg. So very close to the range where researchers now have found can affect the IQ of children.

But unlike what many people think, the fluoride added to drinking water isn’t the natural version found in nature called calcium fluoride.

Fluoride usually comes as a byproduct of aluminum, fertilizer and iron ore manufacturing.

The version used in drinking water is called hexafluorosilic acid, which can also be found in rust remover products. It is a highly corrosive chemical.

In toothpaste they use something called sodium fluoride. It is a synthetic chemical and is classified as toxic by inhalation and ingestion on Wikipedia.

So why are people being forced to consume this chemical that is added directly to the water supply in many places?

Sounds like a much better option to simply let people choose themselves and get fluoride toothpaste if they wish.

It is important to note however that fluoride in toothpaste does indeed help against cavities. But there are now also other products on the market containing a non-toxic chemical called hydroxyapatite, which is shown to be safe and efficient against cavities.

Turns out that Florida, Ohio and South Carolina are also considering similar measures regarding banning fluoride in the drinking water.

I will keep you updated!

