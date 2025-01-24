Some big news coming from the USA that is good news for freedom.

President Trump has just signed an executive order to ban the creation of a central bank digital currency.

This is to protect people from the risks of CBDCs.

According to the executive order, CBDCs ”threaten the stability of the financial system, individual privacy, and the sovereignty of the United States.”

This means that there will be no digital dollar.

Which is very good news for freedom. Already we see problems with banks having targeted dissidents and people with the ”wrong” opinions.

But with a CBDC, it could give the state enormous power to track everyone’s purchases and potentially ban people from buying or selling of they are deemed to be dissidents of the state.

This would open up the doors for a social credit score system, where you would need a digital ID in order to use your digital currency stored in your digital wallet.

The next step could be the introduction of a social credit score, which would ban anyone with a low score from buying and selling.

Such a system would be incredibly dangerous and a major threat to freedom and democracy.

But that has now been banned in the USA.

Will any other countries follow?

Subscribe today to support my work as an independent journalist bringing you the uncensored news!

Share